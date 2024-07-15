Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,499,000. River Global Investors LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 131.6% in the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 7,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 341,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 28,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,073. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.