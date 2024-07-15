Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $464.13. The company had a trading volume of 293,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,099. The company has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.98 and its 200-day moving average is $451.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

