Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 455 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.22. 2,110,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

