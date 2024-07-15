Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,254 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 606,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,043. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

