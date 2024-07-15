Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,817,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $38,644,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,762,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 86,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.70. 1,391,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.