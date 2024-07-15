Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after buying an additional 292,459 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.34. 2,336,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,304. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.