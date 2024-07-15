Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 294.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,766,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.76. 1,184,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

