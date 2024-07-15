Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $50.60. 6,185,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,665,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

View Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.