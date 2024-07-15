Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 433.6% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,659 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,727 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TCOM. TD Cowen raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

