Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $425,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 374,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 156,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 98,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,014. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

