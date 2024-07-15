Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $729,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.62. 380,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

