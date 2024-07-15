Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,041,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,782. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.