Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,938 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,876,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.41 and a 200-day moving average of $312.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.