Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,363 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $215.54. 441,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,110. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $216.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.39.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.