Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,172 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,359. The firm has a market cap of $242.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

