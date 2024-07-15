Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $586,051,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,683,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.02. 519,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

