Atomi Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,163. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $165.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

