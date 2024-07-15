Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of PKX stock traded down $1.99 on Monday, hitting $69.42. 85,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on PKX

About POSCO

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.