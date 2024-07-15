Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,797 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.