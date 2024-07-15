Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Augmedix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Augmedix stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.90. 321,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,503. Augmedix has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.27.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Augmedix by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 663,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Augmedix by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Augmedix by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

AUGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Augmedix in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

