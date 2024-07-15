Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Update

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of AVNS opened at $21.08 on Monday. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $7,016,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 16.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 371,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 158,473 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 413,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

