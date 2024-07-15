Baird R W Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Hold

Baird R W cut shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of VC opened at $110.24 on Friday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,520,000 after buying an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in Visteon by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

