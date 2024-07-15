BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 361,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

BancFirst stock traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $94.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,329. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.10%.

In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,360 in the last 90 days. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,818,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $4,274,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,246,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

