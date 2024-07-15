BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 361,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
BancFirst Price Performance
BancFirst stock traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $94.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,329. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BancFirst Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst
In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,360 in the last 90 days. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,818,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $4,274,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,246,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BancFirst
- What is a Dividend King?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.