Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 142,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,627,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,236,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $327.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

