Barclays Cuts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $52.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZEK

AZEK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AZEK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in AZEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,793,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.