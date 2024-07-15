Barclays Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $188.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.67.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $174.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.