Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Short Interest Update

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Base Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BSRUF remained flat at 0.16 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.13. Base Resources has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 0.21.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

