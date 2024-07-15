BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 209,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 69,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal
In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Fastenal Price Performance
Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. 7,288,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Fastenal Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.
Fastenal Company Profile
Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.
