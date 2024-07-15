BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 111,603 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,603 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. 3,220,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,988. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

