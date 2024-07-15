Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Short Interest Update

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,700 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Beamr Imaging Trading Down 4.5 %
BMR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 142,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,585. Beamr Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.
Beamr Imaging Company Profile
