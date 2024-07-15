Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 81 ($1.04) price target on the stock.

IDOX Stock Performance

LON:IDOX opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £283.37 million, a PE ratio of 6,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.93. IDOX has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 70 ($0.90).

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

