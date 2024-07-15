Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 81 ($1.04) price target on the stock.
IDOX Stock Performance
LON:IDOX opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £283.37 million, a PE ratio of 6,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.93. IDOX has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 70 ($0.90).
IDOX Company Profile
