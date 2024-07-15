Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 215.7 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Big Yellow Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.