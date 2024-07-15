Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 215.7 days.
Big Yellow Group Stock Performance
Big Yellow Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
