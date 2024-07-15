Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bimini Capital Management Price Performance

Bimini Capital Management stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.90. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Bimini Capital Management has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Get Bimini Capital Management alerts:

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative net margin of 39.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.