Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB traded down $8.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.58. 1,381,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $281.12.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

