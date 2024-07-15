Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of BGI opened at $2.55 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

