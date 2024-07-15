Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Tops $7.86 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $7.86 billion and $318.07 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $398.56 or 0.00617095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,586.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00069242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,733,416 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

