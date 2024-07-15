Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

BTM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 253,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,198. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.35. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.49.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 483.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $4,999,998.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,276 shares in the company, valued at $591,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,065,127 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

