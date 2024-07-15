BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Update

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,772 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in BlackLine by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 885,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. BlackLine has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.04, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Stories

