BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 58,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $52.02.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,162,000.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

