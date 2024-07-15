BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 58,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $52.02.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
