BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DSU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. 260,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

