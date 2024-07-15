BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 113,116 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $842,714.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,266,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,837,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61.
- On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $1,485,224.40.
- On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68.
- On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. 1,443,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,050. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
