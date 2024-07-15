BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 252,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,356,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 545,214 shares of company stock worth $3,992,351.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.50. 551,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,601. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

