Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $4,300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,980.15.

Booking Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,026.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,849.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,657.67. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,051.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

