BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.12 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in BorgWarner by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 216,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

