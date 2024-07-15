Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Gaming
Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming
Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 23.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,136,000 after buying an additional 237,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 351,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 92.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Price Performance
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.58.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.
Boyd Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Gaming
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.