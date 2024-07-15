Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 23.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,136,000 after buying an additional 237,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 351,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 92.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.