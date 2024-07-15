Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

