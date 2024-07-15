Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Target Price at $26.67

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Shares of ETNB stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $863.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
