Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $416.00

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $430.54 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $437.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

