Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Target Price at $24.86

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Envista by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Envista by 1,420.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Envista by 1,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

NVST opened at $16.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. Envista has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

