Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Price Target at $8.49

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

HPP opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 416,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 405.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 248,117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

